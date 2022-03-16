Newington pupils celebrate inspirational women

A wall of images celebrating inspirational women from all walks of life greets visitors to Newington Community Primary School in Ramsgate.

It features artwork and messages from children who are learning about gender equality as part of the International Women’s Day initiative.

Pupils have been hearing from adults across the school about women who inspire them, leading to the display in main reception for all to see, with images ranging from high profile women such as climate change activist Greta Thunberg and civil rights champion Rosa Parks to people in their own families and communities.

Head teacher Hannah Tudor is impressed with the work. She said: “Seeing the children get so highly involved and animated in their discussions about women who inspire them has been such a wonderful thing to see.

“Equality and self-worth are valued highly at Newington and this is just a small reflection of that.”

The school also partnered with POW (Power Of Women) Thanet to create a gallery of more than 200 images of inspirational women from teachers to aunties, to sisters and artists. There are a huge variety on display at the exhibition.

As well as this, 20 of the images were selected to be hung outside the Turner Contemporary in Margate alongside work from other schools.

Miss Tudor added: “We are so proud of our children’s work and their creative efforts. It’s always lovely to see their work in school but it is incredible to know that their drawings can be seen by other people too – the children are very excited.”

As part of the school’s work on equality, Newington looks at a variety of themes including race, sexual orientation and gender.

Teacher James Bennett is PSHE lead (Personal Social Health and Economic education). He said: “The children’s views and discussions are always really mature and inspiring to listen to whenever we talk about the issues and opportunities about a more equal world.

“It’s really good to now see that the people who inspire them can also see the impact they have on their children.”

Miss Tudor said the school has enjoyed working with the POW Thanet team and look forward to seeing what they achieve in the future.

She added: “Lots of work is going into raising awareness of gender equality around the world and this is important to break down stereotypes and ensure girls feel empowered to thrive and achieve.

“At Newington we promote and support equality as a matter of course year-round, and we were happy to support and highlight International Women’s Day as part of that ethos.”

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. It is a focal point the movement for women’s rights.

While the first observance of a Women’s Day was held on February 28, 1909, in New York, March 8 was suggested by the 1910 International Socialist Woman’s Conference to become an International Woman’s Day. It was adopted in 1975 by the United Nations.

*Power of Women is an arts organisation based in Thanet that celebrates and champions equality. Gender inequality still exists in society and Power of Women addresses this through curating an annual arts festival and an ongoing community engagement programme. Find out more online at www.powthanet.com.