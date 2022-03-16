Clip ‘n Climb Thanet gets ready to open and reveals future plans

Clip ‘n Climb Thanet will open on Saturday (March 19) just in time for the Easter holidays, with bookings now being taken online.

Clip ‘n Climb Thanet is a new 5,000 sq ft fun climbing centre with 300 free parking spaces, at the Westwood Retail Park in Broadstairs. The all-weather climbing arena features over 15 colourful and unique climbing challenges designed to appeal to all age groups and abilities.

Challenges include the popular Stairway to Heaven, an impressive 7-metre Vertical Drop Slide and ValoClimb which uses the world’s first interactive gaming technology to combine climbing with gaming.

Younger climbers will also soon be able to take part in regular toddler sessions that cater specifically to children aged 2-4 and their families.

The centre will also feature the alpine themed South Ridge Café, offering a selection of food and drinks with seating overlooking the entire arena. Multiple areas will also be available for hosting children’s birthday parties and school groups.

Clip ‘n Climb Thanet Manager, Tom Hickman, said:“Our purpose-built climbing centre aims to provide an exhilarating, adrenaline fuelled, safe space for the entire family to experience something new and push their limits. With over 15 climbing challenges, using auto belay devices, we make climbing easy, reassuring and fun.

“Over the next year we will be developing our community programme. Things to look out for will include, Holiday Schemes, Team-Building Activities, School Programme, Adult Events and Pre-school Activity Centre. We cannot wait to open the doors and welcome you to our centre.”

People can now pre-book their climbing slots online at www.thanet.clipnclimb.co.uk ahead of the centre’s official public opening.

For more information, visit www.thanet.clipnclimb.co.uk.