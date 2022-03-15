Empire of Light production company will gift seafront festoon lights to Margate

Margate will be gifted the festoon lights strung along the seafront and up to the Old Town, it has been confirmed today (March 15), although details of how they will be operated and maintained are still to be ironed out.

The lights have been installed by the production crews working on the Sam Mendes movie Empire of Light which is currently being filmed in the town.

Residents have been calling for the lighting to remain after the crews wrap up filming at the end of May and those calls received backing from councillors including ward councillor Rob Yates.

It has now been confirmed that Neal Street Productions does plan to gift the lighting to Margate.

Pippa Harris from Neal Street Productions said: “From the very first moment we discussed having the festoon lighting along the promenade it was always our hope to gift the lights to the town.

“We have received such a warm welcome and so much support from the people of Margate that we would be thrilled for the lights to stay and be something that will be enjoyed by the town and its visitors for years to come.”

Eddie Kemsley, Dreamland CEO said: “When we started our conversations with Neal Street Productions about this amazing film coming to Margate, we discussed how this project could leave a lasting beneficial legacy for the town.

“The festoon lights strung along the entire parade, have not only sparked positive conversations but also literally illuminated our beautiful seafront and so we’re thrilled that they will continue to do so after filming has ended.

“There’s still work to do and a way to go with practicalities, but we’re sure the whole community will join us in thanking Neal St Productions for their generous gift.”

Thanet council has been asked for comment on whether the offer has now been formally received.

Filming for Empire of Light – 1980s-based love story – started in Margate on February 28 and is due to run through until May 21.

It stars Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Academy Award winner Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Crystal Clarke and Tanya Moodie. Tom Brooke and Hannah Onslow join the previously announced cast.

Produced by Academy Award nominee Pippa Harris (1917, Call The Midwife, Penny Dreadful) and Mendes (1917, Skyfall and American Beauty) under their Neal Street Productions, the film will be released by Searchlight Pictures with an expected date of Autumn this year.