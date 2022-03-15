St Ethelbert’s primary donations for Ukraine appeal

The headteacher of St Ethelbert’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery in Ramsgate, Mr Marshall, recently sent a letter to parents asking for donations to help the people of Ukraine in their time of need.

The school was overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of the St Ethelbert’s community and has managed to collect an amazing number of items. These included warm clothing, blankets, toiletries, first aid items, nappies, wipes, sanitary products and much more.

There were also cards and messages of support from the families and children. Pets were not forgotten either and there was food for cats and dogs.

The school also had a large donation from the local Tesco Express and thanked the manager for their generosity.

All the items were loaded by Year 6 children into Mr Marshall’s car and were then delivered to Quex Barn for transporting to Poland and Romania for distribution.

Mr Marshall said: “Thank you St Ethelbert’s community for showing our school value of thoughtfulness.”