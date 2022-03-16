Man due in court on arson and reckless arson endangering life charges over Ramsgate vehicle fires

A Ramsgate man is to appear in court accused of 10 counts of arson and.one count of reckless arson endangering life following multiple vehicle fires in the town in the early hours of Monday morning (March 14).

Toby Pierce, of Dane Road, has also been charged with one count of assault.

Just after midnight in the early hours of Monday Kent Police was made aware by Kent Fire and Rescue Service that a car was alight in Newcastle Hill in the town and that it was believed to be suspicious.

Further vehicle fires were reported shortly after in Finsbury Road, Broad Street, Anns Road, Church Road and Denmark Hill.

One of the vehicles alight was an occupied campervan. No injuries were reported. In total, damage was caused to ten vehicles.

The 20-year-old remains in custody and is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (March 16).

A 19-year-old man from Ramsgate arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of cannabis has been released on bail until 11 April while the investigation into the incident continues.

