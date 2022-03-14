Emergency crews called to five vehicle fire in suspected arson attacks in Ramsgate

Police and fire crews were called out in the early hours of this morning (March 14) to five vehicle fires believed to have been deliberately set.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Anns Road in Ramsgate at 00:24 to reports of five vehicles alight in the road and nearby streets.

Two fire engines attended and crews use hose reel jets to put the fires out. There were no reported injuries.

Fire crews finished at the scene at 1.24am.

Update from Kent Police: