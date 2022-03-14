Two arrested over suspected arson of 10 vehicles – including an occupied campervan – in Ramsgate

Two men have been arrested in connection with a number of suspicious vehicle fires in Ramsgate, including one of an occupied campervan .

Just after midnight in the early hours of today (March 14) Kent Police was made aware by Kent Fire and Rescue Service that a car was alight in Newcastle Hill in the town and that it was believed to be suspicious.

Further vehicle fires were reported shortly after in Finsbury Road, Broad Street, Anns Road, Church Road and Denmark Hill. One of the vehicles alight was an occupied campervan. No injuries were reported. In total, damage was caused to ten vehicles.

Officers attended the scene and, working with CCTV operators, arrested two men from Ramsgate and took them into custody.

The first man, aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of arson and assault. The second suspect, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of cannabis.

Detectives are investigating the fires and would like to thank all those who have come forward with information.

Any witnesses who have yet to speak to an officer should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/47547/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available at crimestoppers-uk.org