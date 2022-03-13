Test out Hotpod Yoga Margate with open day taster sessions

Margate’s Hotpod Yoga, run by founder Megan Bradley, will be holding an open day with free taster classes next month.

The Hotpod Yoga offers hot yoga classes inside its signature, 20-person, inflatable studios, otherwise known as pods. Heated to 37 degrees, the pods provide the perfect environment to zip away from the outside world and release the tensions accumulated in the living of life.

Classes are designed for all levels, from the complete beginner to the long-term yoga goer.

Megan decided to launch in Margate in January 2017 after moving to the town with her wife Harriet.

A secondary school teacher for almost 10 years in London, Megan realised the power Hotpod Yoga had on her mental health and her overall fitness. When relocating she wanted to bring the power of the pod to Margate and teach yoga.

Since launching, they have run filled classes, delivering hot yoga to thousands of customers and say this is only the beginning.

Megan said: “Since lockdown classes have grown with popularity with new and passionate teachers leading the sessions and creative workshops.

“This is the perfect time to host an Open Day to new customers who have not yet experienced the immersive, calming and sensational yoga sessions held inside the pod. This will be a day of free classes, partnerships with local businesses and free goodies highlighting the offerings of Margate.

“In the past we have had local massage therapists, beauticians, baked goods, cafes and shops feature products and services on the day.”

The open day will be held on April 9 and have taster classes at:

9:30am

11am

12:30pm and 2pm

To book your space go to www.hotpodyoga.com/studios/margate and buy the £5 refundable deposit Open Day class pass. Once you have purchased the class pass you just need to book into the class that suits you best. After you attend the class your £5 will be refunded to your account. All you need to bring is some water and a towel- Hot Pod provides the mats and the yoga.

Hotpod Yoga Margate classes are priced at £20 for an intro offer, £13 for a single class, £60 for a 5-class pass, £106 for a 10-class pass, £70 for regular membership and £85 for an unlimited monthly membership. All bookings must be made in advance and online at www.hotpodyoga.com/studios/margate