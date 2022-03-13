Pitchside: Wonderful performance from Rams to clinch win over Lancing

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Ramsgate (2) 4 v Lancing (0) 0

9, 23 Miller

87 Bate

90 Dunn

A sunny temperate welcome at the WW Martin Community stadium as Ramsgate & Lancing took to the pitch. There was a slight breeze but nothing that would affect the match. The last meeting in November away Rams came out winners 1 – 2 with goals from Ashley Miller in a very competitive game. Rams would be hoping for a win in order to keep up their chase for a play off spot.

Lancing got us underway with Rams kicking toward the airport end, 4th minute and Rams were on the attack as Miller turned in the area but was unable to get a shot away, laying it back to Jadama who was crowded out.

In the 9th min Rams won a throw out on the left, the ball played through to an unmarked Miller who picked his spot and fired home low to keeper Secka’s left to give Rams an early lead.

Rams were neutralising Lancing’s play and looked very comfortable on the ball and in possession. Miller made excellent runs up front and Rams found the passes to open up Lancing. The 23rd saw some great interplay with Bate laying off a ball to Ajayi on the left. He looked up to see Miller unmarked and unselfishly made the pass for Miller to slot home Rams’ second.

The 40th minute saw Lancing’s best chance of the game, a long-range power shot from Lorenzo forcing an excellent save, diving low to his right by Russell pushed the ball out for a corner. The Rams were in control as the half time whistle blew, Rams would certainly have liked a third.

Rams got us underway at the start of the second half, 53 minutes in and there was the best attack of the second half. Aboayge sprinted down Rams right leaving Lancing players in his wake a perfect cross at the end of his run headed just over the bar. Rams were threatening down both flanks, however Lancing were starting to get more into the game and 63rd minute a couple of shots go just wide of Russell’s goal. In the 65th Ajayi put through one on one with Secka, the keeper came out saving Ajayi’s effort. Both sides made their first substitutions as we approached the 65th minute mark.

At the 79th Rams take a free kick and Coyle forced a fantastic save from Secka, pushing the ball over the bar, Lancing broke but Rams looked so quick getting back to defend, Miller ran back to defend just outside his own box. Just as Lancing were getting on top, Ajayi went down the right crossed to Bate for Rams third goal in the 87th. Rams break again in the 90th and Ajayi slotted in Dunn to finish off a great Rams performance with 4 added minute. A wonderful Rams performance and a deserved result, they have to be happy and a clean sheet to boot.

Rams stay 3rd in the table but gain points on Ashford and if they can win their game in hand on Tuesday at home vs Corinthian they can go second.

Attendance: 812

Supporters: Ram of the match: Ashley Miller

Cards: Y Liam Hendy 79th Lancing

Teams

Ramsgate all Red

1Jacob Russell, 2Jerald Aboagye, 11William Hoare (off 65), 8Mitchell Chapman (off 85), 9Oliver Bate, 10Ashley Miller( off 83), 14Joshua Ajayi, 16Jamie Coyle, 17Ben Fitchett, 19Jake McIntyre, 20Tijan Jadama

Subs: 3Karn Miller-Neave, 4Lee Prescott (on 85), 5Callum Emptage, 6Denzelle Olopade (on 65), 7Bobby Dunn (on 83)

Lancing all Blue

1Alieu Secka, 2Mohamed Joumaa Zabadne (off 64), 3Mahamadou Juwara, 4Finn Daniels-Yeomans,

8Darius Goldsmith, 6Liam Hendy, 7Modou Jammeh, 18Isaiah Corrie(off83), 9Matt Daniel, 10Kane Louis (off 75)

11Lorenzo Lewis

Subs: 12Andrew Dalhouse (on 75), 14Gabe Robinson (on 64), 15Matt Evans, 16Danny Kingston (on 83)

Rams next in action

15 March Home Corinthian 1930 kick off

19 March Away Whitehawk

26 March Home Sittingbourne