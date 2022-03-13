Broadstairs & St Peter’s Bowls Club gets ready for new season and open day event

Broadstairs & St Peter’s Bowls Club is gearing up for a new and exciting season.

The committee is working hard to ensure that the greens and clubhouse are fully equipped and ready for a great summer of bowling, competitions and the Annual Tournament in September, which is going from strength to strength.

The club will welcome the general public along to the open day on Sunday, May 29, and hopes to once again enrol some new members, boosting membership.

A club spokesperson said: “If you have always fancied trying your hand at bowling and would like to come along, we can supply all the necessary equipment ie shoes and bowls plus our trained coaches to show you the way.

“Bowling is for all ages, it’s an opportunity to challenge yourself, work as a team, and meet a whole new social group. Come along and meet us and who knows you could open up a new group of friends, to say nothing of the health benefits bowling brings.”

The club is in Lawn Road, Broadstairs, by the station.

If anyone would like further information contact Jo on 07812522720 or jaking48@gmail.com