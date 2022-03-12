Supporting independent traders with Fiver Fest in Thanet

Thanet’s towns and shopping areas are taking part in the Totally Locally Fiver Fest starting today (March 12) and running until Saturday, March 26.

Returning after its success in October 2021, around 120-150 shops and local businesses in Thanet are highlighting their contribution to the great British high street with special £5 offers throughout the two weeks.

The Fiver Fest initiative in Thanet – part of the Totally Locally campaign – is being supported by Thanet District Council as part of the Welcome Back Fund. It aims to encourage people to continue to support their high streets by boosting footfall and encouraging local spending.

Statistics show that if every adult in Thanet spent just £5 per week in their local high street, it would add up to a huge £26.9 million per year going straight into the local economy. This boost would lead to more jobs, a better high street, a stronger economy and overall helping to make Thanet a better place to live.

Cllr Reece Pugh, Cabinet Member for Economic Development at Thanet District Council, said: “I’m delighted that Fiver Fest is returning to Thanet. It is a fantastic initiative for local businesses and shops on our high streets to collectively share a message and generate footfall.

“Making a visit to one of our unique shops and businesses across the district has immense value to our local economy. During last year’s initiative we saw everything from £5 deals on flowers, food, and cards and gifts, to printers, dance wear and pet supplies. We’re sure this year’s initiative will be just as successful, helping to remind shoppers of the value shopping locally can have and as another way to bring our communities together.”

The council has also been working with Broadstairs and St Peters Chamber of Commerce, Broadstairs Town Council, Ramsgate Town Council through the Town Promoter, and the Westgate and Birchington Traders Forum who are collectively supporting the initiative. In addition, a group of traders named the ‘Fiver Fest Champions’ have volunteered their time to support other local businesses and encourage them to sign up.

Find out more about the offers available at:

Margate – facebook.com/Totallylocallymargate

Ramsgate – facebook.com/TotallyLocallyRamsgate

Broadstairs – facebook.com/groups/1203309173512103

Birchington –facebook.com/groups/1112816025739360

Westgate – https://www.facebook.com/Totally-Locally-Westgate-on-Sea-105494392076017

Any independent business wanting to participate in the Fiver Fest in Thanet, should contact Sharon Davies, Business Support Consultant at Thanet District Council via highstreets@thanet.gov.uk