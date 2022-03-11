Margate School art raffle for Ukraine aid effort

The Margate School is holding a fundraising raffle event to help raise money for two charities working with refugees and child victims of the war in Ukraine

Art works have been donated for the raffle and money raised will go to International Rescue Committee and Voices of Children.

​Each artwork will be raffled individually. People can purchase raffle tickets for the artwork they want to ‘win’ and if they would like multiple artworks they can submit the form as many times as required.

The raffle will close midnight on Sunday 13 March.

​A physical exhibition of the artwork is being held at The Margate School from today (March 11) to Sunday 13 March, 10am to 4pm

To view artworks and buy raffle tickets go to: https://www.themargateschool.com/art-against-war