Queen’s ‘Green Canopy’ tree planting to take place at Jackey Bakers in Ramsgate

Thanet council’s first community tree planting day takes place next Wednesday (March 16) at Jackey Bakers rec in Ramsgate.

The planting is part of the council’s climate change pledge and comes under the Queen’s Green Canopy project, supported by a range of partners.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to attend. No tree planting experience is required, but participants need to sign up via the online form.

There will be two sessions at 9.30am-noon and then 1pm to 3pm.

Those taking part are asked to use the Highfield Road entrance to the Rec.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) project is a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

Trees will be planted during the official planting season between October to March. Tree planting will commence again in October 2022, through to the end of the Jubilee year.

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.