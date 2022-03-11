New ‘Jubilee’ play park officially opened at Birchington Memorial Recreation Ground

A new Jubilee play area has been officially opened at Birchington Memorial Rec.

The play area has been upgraded with new equipment by Birchington Parish Council following its takeover of the site from Thanet council by community asset transfer.

The opening took place on Wednesday (March 9) and was attended by KCC councillor Derek Crow-Brown, PCSO Eileen Shrubsole, Community Wardens from Monkton, Westgate and Birchington Birchington Parish Council office staff Parish councillors Chairman Neville Hudson, Vice Chairman Marcel Pooke, Chairman of Environment and Open Spaces Cllr. Max Houghton and members of the public.

The ribbon cutting was undertaken by Cllr Hudson.

He said: “Birchington Parish Council got (the memorial park) as an asset transfer two years ago. We have made mnor improvements with benches and goalposts and we wanted to do something more for our young people so have now put in a brand new play park.

“The original park was in some disrepair but it’s now all up to date equipment with two pieces specifically all-ability inclusive.

“On behalf of the parish council we are pleased to be able to provide these modern facilities for the young people of Birchington.

“We intend to make the recreation ground much more useable for all our community.”

The ground was donated to the people of the village by the headmaster of Woodford House School, Arthur Erlebach, as a memorial to all those who fell in the Great War.

Mr Erlebach lost his three sons Henry, Arthur and Teddie in the conflict. Their names are inscribed on the Birchington War Memorial.

Arthur presented the memorial ground for sports and recreation to the village in 1924 in memory of the three boys.

The children’s playing field was bought using surplus money in the Birchington and Acol war relief fund and the Birchington war memorial fund.

It was handed to Margate Borough Council and then by Thanet District Council when it formed in 1974.

Birchington Parish Council were granted ownership by community asset transfer in 2020.