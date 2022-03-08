Public exhibition to show plans for 1,500 homes, school and shops proposal at Westwood

Residents are being invited to a project exhibition to find out more about the Humber’s Mill development proposal of 1,500 homes, a two-form entry primary school, cafes and small shops, and 22 hectares of green space at Westwood.

The proposal from developer Axis Land Partnership is for a 67-hectare site to the west of Nash Road, and close to Westwood Cross Shopping Centre.

The site was selected for housing in Thanet District Council’s recently adopted Local Plan, which sets out the district’s development plans up to 2031.

Those with an interest in Humber’s Mill are being invited to the project exhibition to learn more about the proposals, give feedback and meet the project team. The event is being held on March 23 from 2pm until 8pm at Margate FC, Hartsdown Park, Hartsdown Road, Margate.

Jon Knight, Senior Project Manager at Axis Land Partnerships, said: “It’s important that we understand what local people would like to see in a new neighbourhood in the area.

“We hope that anyone with an interest in our proposals will take the opportunity to come along to this event and talk to us about their hopes and concerns. Those unable to attend will still be able to share their thoughts with us via the Humber’s Mill website.

“Our aspiration is for Humber’s Mill to be a place where people want to live, raise a family, meet friends, and enjoy life in a safe and healthy way. We would like the local community to help shape our plans.”

The project exhibition will feature information about the site and an illustrative. Axis say the proposals are guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which are designed to be a ‘blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all’.

The project team would like people to give their feedback about the masterplan, and their aspirations for the local area, ahead of submitting an outline planning application to Thanet District Council later in the year.

The outline application aims to find out whether the proposals for the Humber’s Mill site would be acceptable to the council.

During January 2022, the project team hosted two webinars, alongside an online consultation, to ask people for their thoughts about the project.

You can view Humber’s Mill website to explore the proposals and provide feedback, or you can get in touch with the project team by emailing westwood@social.co.uk.