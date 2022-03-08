Police investigate spate of scooter thefts in Thanet

Scooter and moped owners are being urged to be vigilant following thefts reported in Thanet.

Officers are investigating the thefts of a green Vespa scooter from Mere Gate in Margate between 1am and 8am on Saturday 5 March and a red Neco scooter from St Mildred’s Road, Westgate, between Monday 28 February and Friday 4 March.

An attempted theft of a moped from Manston Road, Ramsgate, was also reported to have taken place at around 1.30am on Monday 7 March.

Anyone who has information regarding any of the thefts should phone Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/42155/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

There are simple steps vehicles owners can take to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of theft:

Lock, chain and cover your bike.

Park your bike in a secure location, out of sight in a garage or secure back garden.

If you have to leave your bike in a public location, try to find somewhere well-lit where it is overlooked and even covered by CCTV.

Property mark parts of the bike as it is easier to identify the rightful owner if it gets stolen, but also harder for thieves to sell on.

Visit the Kent Police website for more tips and advice.

https://www.kent.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/theft-motorcycles-scooters/