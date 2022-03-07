Margate gallery owner launches debut exhibition alongside Power of Women festival

An exhibition which takes its title from the Emily Dickinson poem, I took my Power in my Hand, has launched in Margate and is the first physical show for online gallery, Liminal.

The group exhibition features the works of Mafalda Figueiredo, Alexis Soul-Gray, Olivia Strange and Henrietta Armstrong and includes painting, sculpture and mixed media works.

The all-female exhibition explores themes of reclaiming power and each artist has been selected due to their thought provoking artworks

Similar to the themes explored in Dickinson’s poem, all four of the artists unpack the expectations society has of a woman through their own lens or historically.

Liminal Gallery was founded in early 2021 by Margate resident, Lousie Fitzjohn. Louise moved to the town a year ago, having previously managed successful London gallery Jealous, which has spaces in both Shoreditch and Crouch End.

Liminal is an online gallery and represents emerging and mid-career artists working across the UK and Ireland, with a special focus on equal representation and diversity.

Alongside the exhibition will be a series of talks with the artists, tours of the exhibition by the curator and a school programme. The exhibition will also form a fringe event of Power of Women Thanet, celebrating International Womens Day.