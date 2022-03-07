Man charged with spate of Thanet burglaries remanded

Detectives investigating burglaries in Thanet have charged a man.

James Barnes, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with five counts of burglary.

The charges relate to:

Two burglaries at the Co-op in Westgate on 24 October 2021 and 23 February 2022 where goods and the contents of a charity tin were stolen.

Two burglaries at a shop in Broadstairs on 26 February and 1 March where a large quantity of cigarettes were stolen.

A burglary of a beach hut in Westgate on 24 October 2021 in which a telescope was stolen.

Mr Barnes appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 March where he was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.