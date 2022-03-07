Colourful characters attend class at Ramsgate Arts Primary for World Book Day

The wonderful world of reading and storytelling is an important key to unlock a child’s imagination – and Ramsgate Arts Primary hold a series of reading for pleasure sessions throughout the year.

The latest of these celebrated the 25th anniversary of World Book Day with children, families and staff sharing the joy of the written and spoken word through a structured programme of fun learning activities.

Head of School Nick Budge said: “The use of language is a central part of our learning and our focus on reading and the joy it brings is a way to explore so many different avenues for our children.”

Familiar colourful characters and costumes from a range of authors leapt from the pages of storybooks and into the classrooms and corridors as pupils and staff dressed as their favourites.

Teachers all dressed up as the Disney classic’s 101 Dalmatians with Mr Budge as their menacing nemesis Cruella de Ville.

Children of all ages enjoyed numerous book-related activities that not only helps develop their abilities to read but encourages their love of reading.

The special day included the chance for pupils to identify the masked reader as undercover teachers read stories and their listeners had to guess who was telling the tales.

National live workshops were screened online all day, while special bespoke sessions pre-recorded for RAPS by authors and illustrators were popular.

Teachers swapped classes to read their favourite books to different children,. While class buddies of different age groups paired up to share stories from the school library and book corners.

Parents were invited into the school hall for a magical reading by torchlight on comfy cushions, beanbags and sofas; and all pupils received tokens to spend in national book stores or at the Moon Lane bookshop in Ramsgate.

One of the most challenging tasks saw pupils tasked earlier with reading stories to their pets and reading in the most unusual places, with the evidence photographed. There were a selection of interesting and thoughtful entries, with pupils Millie and Annie judged the winners.

Teacher Sophie Spurrier, who is Early Years Foundation Studies lead, co-ordinated the event. She said: “Our aim is simple – to highlight the love of reading every day.

“Our children are excited about books and the amazing journeys that stories can take them on – we wanted to make sure our World Book Day was all about reading for pleasure to encourage our girls and boys to get lost in the magical world of reading.

“It was important also that this was not just a one-off activity but was an ongoing celebration of the written and spoken word. At RAPS we have lots of reading for pleasure sessions planned in for the rest of the year too.”

Mr Budge added: “It was a spectacular day as magical as the characters and stories that captivate us all. Loving books and being excited to immerse yourself in a thrilling story is the right of every child, and we nurture it from the youngest of ages.”