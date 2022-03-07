Poet-comedian Rob Auton to film new stand-up special at  Tom Thumb Theatre

The Time Show is a comedy/theatre/spoken word show by writer/comedian/podcaster and performer of some of what he writes – Rob Auton.

Following on from his critically acclaimed shows about talking, hair, sleep, water, faces, the sky and the colour yellow, Rob now turns his attention to time.

Rob is bringing The Time Show to the Tom Thumb Theatre in Cliftonville on Wednesday, March 16 to record the show for future release.

Rob said: “To be working with these film makers on this show at this venue is something I am feeling really positive about.

“The Tom Thumb is up there as my favourite venue in the country and The Time Show is my favourite show I’ve made so far. I’ve had some great nights performing at the Tom Thumb so hopefully we can capture the magic of both the venue and the crowd on film.”

The Time Show will be on stage on March 16 at 6:30pm and 9pm

Price: £12. Tickets on sale from www.plosive.co.uk and www.tomthumbtheatre.co.uk