Pitchside: Rams take the sting out of the Wasps

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Ramsgate (0) 3 V East Grinstead Town FC (0) 0

47 Ajayi

51 Green (og)

89 Ajvazi

A bitterly cold day at the WW Martin Stadium as Ramsgate prepared to face East Grinstead (The Wasps). The previous meeting away saw Rams come out on top winning 0 – 2, they were hoping for a similar result this time with recent results seeing them drop to 4th in the table, still firmly in a playoff spot. Would the Wasps be buzzing or would the Rams stop any sting.

The floodlights were on as we got the first half underway with the Rams kicking toward the airport end, starting brightly as first Ajayi went through, slipping at the last second and immediately followed by Dunn out on the right crossing, just beating Ajayi to the ball. Wasps doubled up defenders on Ajayi, Rams forced the game and claimed a territorial advantage, winning numerous free kicks in the first 10 minutes.

In the 19th Ollie Bate set up Jadama who fired across goal just wide of the far post. Rams just over hitting the ball in the final third and in the 22nd Rams corner Jadama flicked header right across the goal.

In the 28th Dunn got a shot on target. Freeman the keeper made a good save with a strong hand to keep it all square. At the 32nd Ajayi fired toward the bottom left corner but Freeman was down quickly to foil the effort and Rams were unable to follow up.

In the 35th Wasps won their first corner, caught by Russell and Rams were on the attack. Dunn crossed and volleyed, a fantastic stop by Freeman who seemed to be the only thing between Rams and a goal. The first half was dominated by the Rams but we went in at half time scores level 0 – 0.

In the 47th min Rams moved down the left, Bate crossed, Dunn shot and Freeman parried but Ajayi finished to give Rams a well deserved lead. At the 51st min Rams attacked and Ajayi put through one on one with Freeman saving and the ball bouncing out, hitting Ryan Green who ran back and trickled it into the net, Rams 2 – 0.

Rams were holding possession and creating more chances but there were no further goals. As we approached the 75th minute, Wasps were awarded a free kick, going wide left, easily cleared and Rams were straight on the attack with Bate and Dunn linking up. Another save from Freeman kept Rams to 2.

In the 80th Ajayi broke free, made the shot but it was another save by Freeman. The 87th and Rams were awarded a contentious penalty resulting in several bookings for the Wasps as they protested the decision.

Ajayai stepped up and Freeman saved, pushing the ball out to his right for a corner. The ball was played over by Bate, putting it back in the mix and eventually it was converted by Ajvazi at the 89th to put in Rams third, sealing the 3 points.

This takes them back to 3rd in the Isthmian league South East division. League leaders Hastings won again and remain 10 points clear at the top.

Teams:

Ramsgate All Red

1 Jacob Russell, 2 Jerald Aboagye, 6 Denzelle Olopade, 8 Mitchell Chapman (off 52), 9 Oliver Bate, 7 Bobby Dunn (off 83) , 14 Joshua Ajayi, 16 Jamie Coyle, 17 Ben Fitchett, 19 Jake McIntyre, 20 Tijan Jadama

Subs: 3Karn Miller-Neave, 4Lee Prescott, 5Callum Emptage, 11William Hoare(on52), 18Melos Ajvazi(on83)

East Grinstead Town Yellow & Black

1 Sam Freeman, 2 Fintan Walsh, 3 Tom Summerfield, 15 Merrick James-Lewis (off 72), 5 Christopher Burrow, 6 Ryan Green, 7 Miles Cornwell, 8 Andrew Briggs, 9 Max Walsh, 10 Daniel Uchechi, 11 Stephane Bombelenga (off 68)

Subs: 12 Omar Folkes (on72), 14 Adetokunbo Zambara, 4 Edward Scurfield, 16 Ryan Murphy, 17 Reyon Dillon (on 68)

Cards

Rams 34th Chapman, 75th Aboayge

Wasps 82nd Briggs 87th Freeman 88th Dillon 88th Summerfield

Attendance: 596

Match entertainment: 5*

Next game: 12 March Home v Lancing FC.