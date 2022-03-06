Nature with Nik Mitchell: Sow some Native British wildflower seeds this March

Some years back I converted a small area of my front lawn into a wildflower meadow. I instantly fell in love with it, so much so that the following year I converted the entire lawn to a wildflower meadow.

It’s the most exciting part of my home, it provides much excitement, joy, discovery, beauty and fun for me and my family. Passers-by love seeing it too, it’s always full of birds, butterflies, bees and other insects, there’s always something to discover.

It’s much more exciting and loving than the short green stripes I had before. An image of my ‘wild’ front lawn has even gone viral on social media platforms because it’s just so different and inspiring.

Wildflowers are a great way to keep your garden looking vibrant, it’s also very easy and low maintenance (I only cut my lawn 3 times a year). Right now is one of the key times for planting wildflower plants seeds mid-March through to mid-May.

Wildflowers are essential because we have lost over 97% of our wildflower meadows since the 1930s. Creating wildflower meadows of any shape and size helps fulfil the needs of our local eco-system.

Native wildflowers have evolved alongside our native wildlife over hundreds of years. our native wildflowers consist of certain shapes, sizes, colours and scents which attract our native pollinators, even the flower times are suited to our native pollinators of which some of them are very picky.

So, take up some grass, rough up the soil, scatter some seeds and give a little space for a wildflower meadow, they are the backbone of the ecosystem and they are beautiful.

Once it comes to life you’ll bee hooked…