Invite to join Your Future FC and be part of the club’s growth

A not-for-profit football club that started in Ramsgate last year is inviting people of all ages and abilities to join its sessions.

Your Future FC trains at Royal Harbour Academy in Ramsgate and also works with businesses, schools, councils and resident groups to offer qualified sessions for ages 7 to senior.

Chairman and head coach Dean Adams says volunteers at the club have worked tirelessly for the last six months to build experience and reputation and there are plans to expand.

Dean said: “We are a non profit club so every penny we raise from sessions and sponsorship/ funding is reinvested back into the players to make sure they are provided for.

“We are searching for sponsors so if any local business are keen to support us then that would be amazing.

“We started back in August 2021 and since then our growth has overwhelmed us. We started our girls and women’s section and then our boys and men’s training.

“As a club we are passionate to offer players an option, a new place to play, or even if they just want to train and play to make friends that’s fine too.

“Another part of our club which we are extremely proud of is our support through mental and physical health. With our training we ensure we teach our attendees the importance of a healthy diet, physical activity but also strength mentally in day to day life.

“With a dedicated team behind the scenes we have coaches and welfare officer passionate about supporting our players both on and off the field and our parents are just as passionate in supporting and encouraging that.”

Open Sessions are held every Monday at Royal Harbour Academy, Haine Road from 5.30pm

The sessions are designed for every player of any ability and anyone who plays for a club but wants extra training is also welcome. Cost is £2.50 per week to train.

Dean added: “We are searching for land to further grow and offer a solid foundation for all players and people in the community.

“Over the last few months we have focused on developing and helping our players through covid but now, due to popular demand, we are creating brand new exciting teams for next year, with a boys u12s and u13s, a girls u16s, senior women’s and senior men’s. It’s busy but we love it.”

Find the club on facebook, Instagram and tik tok.