Magical guest at Priory Infant School for World Book Day

Children at Priory Infant School in Ramsgate were excited to receive a magical visitor this World Book Day.

Edie, age 4, from Purple Reception class said: “There was a fairy in the library and her name was Fairy Fluff.”

Miss Halford, the English Leader, said: ‘We wanted our World Book Day to be full of fun. We know that young children are inspired by books and stories when we really capture their imaginations and bring the words to life for them.

“We asked local actor, Katie from Bindlestick Theatre, to take over our library for the day and help our children make up some magical stories together.”

“It was a really funny story. I liked the bit about dinosaurs best,” said Theodore from Purple Class.

Fairy Fluff records all the stories and makes them into illustrated books that each class can keep and read over and over again.

Parents generously donated more than 400 books for a book swap, which meant children could take home two free books alongside their £1 World Book Day books.

Logan, age 4, was thrilled with his books, saying: “I love sharks and monsters too.”

“It’s so important to get quality books into children’s hands’, said headteacher Tracey Sandy. “Children love choosing and taking books home to keep. It sets them off on the road to become life-long readers.”

“It was so much fun dressing up with my friends,” said Thea, “and it was fun meeting Fairy Fluff. I love World Book Day!”