Final Royal Sands apartments due to be released for sale this Spring

Phase 3 of the Royal Sands development on Ramsgate seafront has now sold out.

Phase 4 flats will be released in the Spring and are the last of the apartments that will be built on site.

The following phase will be the leisure and retail units on the promenade with shop fitting starting before Summer. The first tenants have already signed up and include Destefano Italian Gelato Café.

The final phase will be the 60-bed hotel with work starting on the build in 2023.

The Royal Sands development is a three-year programme to build 106 luxury apartments, a 60-bed hotel, leisure facilities, restaurants and shops in a £50 million redevelopment project of the former Pleasurama amusements and funfair site.

Work onsite began at the end of the summer of 2020.

A spokesperson for Blueberry Homes said: “Blueberry Homes is currently working on the completion of phases 3 and 4 which are the last of the sea-facing luxury apartments.

“Phase 3 has sold out and phase 4 is due to be released at some point in the spring and this will be the last opportunity to secure an apartment. Every apartment so far has sold off-plan on each phase which is a testament to the location and quality of the development.

“The leisure retail units are being built adjacent to the promenade and shopfitting will start before the summer for the first tenants which include Destefano Italian Gelato Café.

The final hotel part of the Royal Sands Ramsgate development will start in 2023 as planned and all of the plans and drawings have been approved in readiness for the hotel build phase.“

The Royal Sands plot had been empty since a fire in 1998 devastated the former funfair on the land. Thanet council made a compulsory purchase on the land in 2001 after plans for a shopping centre failed to take place. In 2004 planning permission was granted for a 60-bed hotel, 107 residential apartments, leisure facilities and retail.

The deal was headed by development company SFP Venture UK but work never got underway and lengthy wrangles followed.

In 2019 significant control of the Ramsgate Development Company, which holds the leases, was taken over by Martin Rigden of Blueberry Homes and construction began in 2020.

Find apartment details at www.royalsandsramsgate.com