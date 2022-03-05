Cancer charity gig Rock The Pav is back

Music fans are invited to rock out for cancer charities at the Pavilion in Harbour Street, Broadstairs, on Sunday, March 6.

RockthePav4 is the long-awaited return to the stage for the annual event that has been on hold since 2020 due to safety restrictions around the Covid pandemic.

The organisers say: “We’re back with a bang – we want it to be a big celebration of live music back under the spotlight after so many months of lockdown frustration and restrictions.

“We will be raising the roof with our music – and raising funds to support the wonderful work of Pancreatic Cancer Research UK and the East Kent Pilgrims Hospice.

“Come along, join in, and celebrate with us.”

Once again entry to the mini festival is free and the entertainment starts at midday sharp and runs throughout the afternoon.

This year the event will feature great local outfits playing the best in blues, rock, pop, funk, soul and ska – and much more.

The line-up features Lodestone, the Altones featuring Al Clarke, Free Lunch, The Blues Summit, plus Jeff Matthews/Mike Deavin and friends, ensuring a strong mix of various genres to suit all tastes.

Since 2018 the series of shows has raised more than £8,000 for charity and the organisers are hopeful that the free music showcase will encourage visitors to be generous with their donations to the charities who will be on site with stalls, collection buckets and information.

The organisers added: “It is great to be back after a long lay off. Response to the news that we are once again planning to Rock the Pav for charity has been really positive.

“As ever, the show is a celebration of our friend, guitarist and event co-founder Phil Hunt from Broadstairs (pictured above), who lost a courageous battle with the illness in 2019.

“It is also a testament to the many musician friends and music fans whose lives have been affected by cancer – and our festival is a positive way of raising funds and raising awareness.

“The previous shows have been packed out and we received wonderfully generous support from the public, from the Pavilion team, the concert sponsors RSK, and from the bands and the sound crew who all give their time for free for such a worthwhile cause.

“See you at The Pavilion in Harbour Street, Broadstairs, at midday on Sunday, March 6.”

*RSK is a global leader in the delivery of sustainable solutions with over 130 environmental, engineering and technical services businesses worldwide.