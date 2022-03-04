Makers Market in partnership with Power of Women Festival in Ramsgate this weekend

Radford House

A makers market in partnership with the Power of Women festival will take place in Ramsgate tomorrow (March 5).

The first makers market of the year for the town takes place at Radford House – the former fore station in Effingham Street- from 11am to 4pm.

Stalls will be offering locally designed homewares to handmade jewellery and artisan chocolates.

More than 20 local makers, creatives and designers are taking part in collaboration with the festival which launches this evening (March 4) with a lantern parade from Nayland Rock to Turner Contemporary at 5.30pm.

This will be followed by a performance from poet Neelam Saredia-Brayley in the gallery and a chance to get a first look at the exhibition Reclaim the Narrative exploring how stories are told about our communities.

Full line-up announced for Power of Women Festival 2022

