Story-telling event in Westgate for launch of Thanet’s Fiver Fest

Shop local campaign Totally Locally kicks off in Thanet from March 12.

Thanet District Council, as part of the Welcome Back Funding for high streets, has partnered with Totally Locally to encourage business owners to work together in celebration of the isle’s independent high streets and to help them recover post COVID-19.

Totally Locally is a global initiative that supports traders by promoting the value of local shopping and its benefits for the local economy. There will be a free marketing toolkit and mentoring available to local businesses to help them increase footfall and attract new customers.

Many of Thanet’s shops and businesses will have special offers – highlighting the Totally Locally message that if everyone spent just £5 a week in local independent shops, it has the power to boost annual spend across our towns as follows:

Birchington: £1.9m

Broadstairs: £4.9m

Margate: £11.9m

Ramsgate: £7.9m

Westgate: £1.4m

Off the back of the successful 2021 Fiver Fest, Thanet’s businesses will be encouraged to get involved with the event next month. From Saturday, March 12 to Saturday, March 26 they will encourage people to divert £5 of their weekly spend to support the small businesses in their communities.

Among the offers will be a story time event at Westgate’s The Classroom in Station Road.

Owner Adam Taylor says the event will support Comic Relief with the £5 charge going to the charity.

The story time will be held on Saturday, March 12 with a reading event every hour between 11am and 3pm – making five story times in one day.

Adam said: “It is to raise awareness of our high street and the Fiver Fest campaign, but more importantly, we’re raising money for Red Nose Day 2022!

“Rather than a £5 offer, we are instead asking for a £5 donation to Comic Relief.

“For the first hour we are excited to announce that we will be joined by two special visitors – the Glass Slipper Princess and the Mermaid Princess from Enchanted Children’s Characters, who have kindly agreed to come along and meet the children. Keep an eye on our socials for updates and details of how to book”