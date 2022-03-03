Garlinge pupils’ fun activities and dressing up for World Book Day

Garlinge Primary School and Nursery was filled with a range of different story characters today (March 3) as they celebrated World Book Day.

Children across the school took part in a number of fun and inspiring activities aimed at promoting a love of reading. This included children dressing up as their favourite book characters, paired reading between older and younger classes, class quizzes and artistic paintings of their favourite stories or characters.

Children in Early Years and KS1 also had the exciting opportunity to meet a local author, Paul Deslandes, writer of The Garden Monster, who shared his fictional story with the children and talked to them about what life is like to be a children’s author.

Paul, a dad-of-two from Margate, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to visit Garlinge and to see the children in their wonderful costumes on World Book Day. I loved sharing my book with the children and they thoroughly enjoyed becoming illustrators themselves.

“Thank you to Garlinge for being so welcoming and I look forward to coming back again in the future.”

Mr Millership, the English subject leader said: “We love to celebrate World Book Day at Garlinge as it promotes a love of reading. It is fun for the children to see their teachers getting dressed up and involved too. World Book Day has something for everyone!”

Head Girl, Leona said: “I liked having the opportunity to read and share books with other pupils in the school. I enjoyed dressing up as my favourite book character and seeing my friend’s amazing costumes.”

Saphire, a Year 4 pupil, added: “It’s a really fun day and it allows us to share our favourite book with our friends and to dress up as a book character we love.”