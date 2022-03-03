New Margate RNLI lifeboat called out to kayaker in trouble off Minnis Bay

Less than 24 hours after arriving at the station and being placed on service Margate RNLI’s new B class lifeboat Colonel Stock has been in action following a Mayday call from a kayaker who had fallen overboard.

The male kayaker was enjoying a morning’s angling around a half mile off Minnis Bay this morning (Thursday 3 March) when he encountered problems and ended up in the water. He was equipped with a marine VHF radio and immediately initiated a Mayday call on the distress frequency channel 16 alerting the authorities to his situation. The call was picked up UK Coastguard who tasked Margate’s B class Atlantic 85 lifeboat along with Margate Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT).

Fortunately for the casualty, three other kayakers where also in the vicinity and upon seeing his plight went to his assistance. They were able to assist the person back into his kayak and escort him to the safety of shore and the lifeboat continued to assess the situation and ensure all was well with all four kayakers. The CRT met the casualty on shore and checked on his welfare and the lifeboat returned to station.

Lee Button, Deputy Launching Authority, Margate RNLI said: “All four kayakers were well equipped with safety equipment including personal survival suits and marine VHF radios. The casualty followed the correct procedure in issuing a Mayday call in what for him was a distress situation and without doubt following the safety advice for kayakers resulted in a speedy response and a happy ending for what could have had tragic consequences.”