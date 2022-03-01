Thanet donation points to support the people of Ukraine

Donation points in Thanet to support the people of Ukraine:

Kent Poles Union is organising a collection of first-need items for the residents of Ukraine.

blankets, sleeping bags, towels,

new one ( that is. unused) women’s, men’s and children’s lingerie, socks, cotton t-shirts, sweatpants,

hygiene products – pads, tampons, masks, pampers, wet towels, toothpastes, toothbrushes, shower gels, shampoos, disposable razor

medical products: patches, oxidized water, bandages,

long term food

instant dishes, canned food, canned food , coffees and teas, energy bars, modified milk for children, hatches and jars for children,

-cups, plates and cutlery disposable.

In Margate please call 07527852299, drop off is in Dalmeny Avenue.

Find the facebook page here

Type One Style are desperately seeking volunteers to help with medical supply distribution efforts to Ukraine. They have aggregated over £120,000 of supplies and have much more coming. They are working directly with the Ukrainian government and a network of volunteers inside Ukraine that they have built using digital platforms.

They need people to help in Discovery Park with the organising and unloading etc. of medical supplies to get them to Ukraine and border regions promptly, and to catalogue and organise the supplies they have to ensure the right people get the right medicines at the right time. Full time volunteers needed but part time and flexi time manual handlers also desperately needed.

Please contact charlie@typeonestyle.com immediately if you can help.

Paydens in Westgate is collecting until Friday.

St Saviour’s school is also collecting these items which are being taken out on Thursday. Elm Grove, Westgate-on-Sea, Kent, CT8 8LD

St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School Margate

St Gregory’s partner school, St Mary’s in Whitstable , is collecting items that will be transported to help those families in need.

If you wish to donate anything from the list below, please drop it into St Gregory’s main reception area and they will ensure it is sent over to St Mary’s.

-bandages

-ibuprofen

-paracetamol

-anti-diarrhea meds

-first aid kits

-large warm socks

-warm clothes in large sizes

– blankets

-sleeping bags

-antiseptics

-sanitation pads

-toothbrushes

-toothpaste

-paper towels

-towels

-batteries

-flashlights

British Red Cross Ukraine crisis appeal