New Wave of Margate kitchen pop-ups for Power of Women Festival

New Wave of Margate (NWOM) test kitchen and food platform celebrating diverse food cultures is taking part in this year’s Power of Women Festival.

They will be hosting three food pop-ups across Margate, Ramsgate and Broadstairs platforming women chefs this weekend.

NWOM X Power of Women kitchen residency series brings together three local women chefs exploring heritage cuisines, over three days, across three towns.

Isle of Thanet News readers will receive a special 20% discount with the code: THANETLOCAL at checkout. Book your ticket at: newwaveofmargate.com

Eni Timi-Biu is a British-Nigerian, Margate-based social impact founder whose project NWOM aims to build a food community celebrating diverse food cultures and the people calling the coast home.

For her second Power of Women food collaboration, Eni continues to amplify Black food cultures, this time exploring the culinary connections between West African + Brazilian cuisines.

Join Eni on 4 March at 2pm at the Margate Winter Gardens for a set-menu lunch exploring Bahian (north-eastern Brazilian) cuisine.

Natalie Richards, is a chef inspired by a blend of influences from her Jamaican and Irish roots and a childhood immersed in music, food and dancing. Missing Caribbean flavours after moving to Margate from London, Natalie decided to start serving it herself, setting-up a delivery service and taking over the kitchen at a local pub.

Join Natalie on 5 March at 7pm at the Falstaff Hotel for a set-menu lunch exploring Caribbean cuisine.

Malaysian chef Liza Moha-Woodgate, of NONA, has lived in Kent for over 20 years. A true roaming chef, Liza runs supper clubs and cookery demonstration roadshows across towns and villages. Liza is a regular guest chef tutor at Chequers Cookery School in Deal, Kent, specialising in south-east Asian cuisines.

Join Liza on 6 March at 11.30am at Pierremont Hall for a set-menu brunch exploring Malaysian cuisine.