Crews attend Birchington property fire started by log burner

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in the ceiling of a property on Green Road in Birchington early this morning (February 27).

Two fire engines were sent to the scene at 4am and crews used small tools for access before extinguishing the flames with a hose reel jet.

No casualties were reported. The fire is believed to have started accidentally due to radiated heat from a log burner.

Crews finished at the scene at 5.20am