Paramedics are treating a moped rider at the scene following a crash in Ramsgate.

Kent Police was called at around 12.20pm to a collision involving a car and a moped in Boundary Road at its junction with Hardres Road.

Officers, Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service are currently at the scene where the moped rider is being treated for injuries.

Police are carrying out traffic control at the scene so there may be some congestion.