Pegwell Bay play park to shut for improvement works

Pegwell Bay play park will shut on Monday (February 28) for improvements works.

Kent Country Parks has received £1.1million of Public Health Covid-19 recovery funding to invest in its country play provision. The money will be used to improve existing play areas as well as install new play equipment.

Improvement works at Pegwell are scheduled to run from February 28 until May 31.

Kate Phillips, Head of Country Parks & Partnerships, said: “Our team is excited to see this investment into our play areas and look forward to providing new and exciting play opportunities for a wide range of ages and abilities.

“The work will mean that existing play areas will have to be closed while contractors remove old equipment and install new, so we ask visitors to please bear with us while we make these improvements”.

Visitors can find out more about the country parks and up-to-date information on the play area improvements on KCC’s Country Parks web pages www.kent.gov.uk/leisure-and-community/kent-country-parks