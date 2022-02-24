PM Boris Johnson makes public address over Russian invasion of Ukraine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has addressed the nation following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of war on Ukraine.
An offensive began this morning (February 24) after Putin announced the beginning of ‘special military operation.’
The invasion is reported to have taken place along the entire Russian and Ukrainian border.
PM Boris Johnson said: “ Shortly after 4 o’ clock this morning I spoke to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to offer the continued support of the UK because our worst fears have now come true and all our warnings have proved tragically accurate.
“President Putin of Russia has unleashed war in our European continent. He has attacked a friendly country without any provocation and without any credible excuse.
“Innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on an entirely innocent population. A vast invasion is underway by land by sea and by air.
“And this is not in the infamous phrase some faraway country of which we know little. We have Ukrainian friends in this country; neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny.
“We – and the world – cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away.
“It is because we have been so alarmed in recent months at the Russian intimidation that the UK became one of the first countries in Europe to send defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians.
“Other allies have now done the same and we will do what more we can in the days ahead. Today in concert with our allies we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy.
“And to that end we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on western politics. Our mission is clear
“Diplomatically, politically, economically – and eventually, militarily – this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.
“And so I say to the people of Russia, whose president has just authorised a tidal wave of violence against a fellow Slavic people.
“The parents of Russian soldiers who will lose their lives. I cannot believe this is being done in your name or that you really want the pariah status it will bring to the Putin regime and I say to the Ukrainians in this moment of agony we are with you we are praying for you and your families and we are on your side.
“And if the months ahead are grim, and the flame of freedom burns low, I know that it will blaze bright again in Ukraine because for all his bombs and tanks and missiles I don’t believe that the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians and their passionate belief that their country should be free and I say to the British people and all who have heard the threats from Putin against those who stand with Ukraine, we will of course do everything to keep our country safe.
“We are joined in our outrage by friends and allies around the world. We will work with them – for however long it takes – to ensure that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored because this act of wanton and reckless aggression is an attack not just on Ukraine.
“It is an attack on democracy and freedom in East Europe and around the world. This crisis is about the right of a free, sovereign independent European people to choose their own future and that is a right that the UK will always defend.”
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said there would now be the “launch an unprecedented package of further sanctions” against Russia.
Once again, we’re getting involved in someone elses war. When will we learn?
Peter. History tells us that appeasement really doesn’t work with aggressive dictatorial countries in Europe.
We could have quite easily not got involved in 1939 when Hitler invaded Poland thinking it’s someone else’s war and didn’t affect us. In fact, we should have taken a far stronger approach with Hitler when he invaded Czechoslovakia beforehand. Not standing up to tyrants just emboldens them as we have seen.
Do you think Putin would stop at Ukraine if the rest of the world didn’t get involved ?
Not “appeasement”, more “ignore”… just like we do when (say) African neighbours squabble.
Expect 1000s a day crossing over in dinghies within weekes!
*weeks*
It would never surprise me if Johnson asked Putin to do this to help distract the spotlight off of lying party man Johnson.
As conspiracy theories go, that one is particularly ludicrous.
Okay ignore the desperate people in Ukraine then who is next, he will not stop unless someone stops him him, hopefully his own people.
I strongly suspect that the vast majority of Ukrainians would prefer a relatively quick takeover by Russia than a long drawn out war between the East and the West.
I strongly suspect you are completely, way way, off the mark.
You would do.
This is awful but it didn’t “just happen”. NATO has been pressing Russias buttons for ages. It led to the Cuban Missile Crisis before and this now. Ukraine should be able to enjoy democracy but while big powers intervene this is unlikey to ever happen. This, of course, also applies to so many other countries where big powers have staged coups and other, regime change, actions.
But, if you want to understand the situation, follow the money. The Conservatives Party is awash with massive donations from Russians, the City of London is a world centre for money laundering, a lot of it Russian. Johnson is unlikely to do much unless the money dictates otherwise. Just like in the 1930’s when the Conservatives failed to act against the rise of facisim because they and their pals were making so much money from German re-armament and they saw bolshevism as the enemy.
Johnson using this as an opportunity to mimick Wnston Churchill won’t help Ukraine. He’s not Winston and Ukraine is not Poland.
Don’t assume I think I have the answer, I don’t. But I won’t be fooled by stupid and dangerous posturing by jokers calling themselves statesmen/women.
Well said Pirate Jenny, I could not have put it better myself.
Just as I feared! Putin can now be paired with the likes of Hitler.
Another point: The Ukraine sympathised with NAZI Germany in WWll, in fact many Concentration Camps had Guards from the Ukraine.
Margate is twinned with Yalta!
And Stalin shot them!
heard of Symon Petylura have you? No? I bet Putin has. Petylura headed up the Ukrainian republic that lasted from 1918 to 1921, until it was snuffed out by the Cheka and the Red army. Not a happy period as the Ukranians were responsible for a progrom against jews, even though it had declared that Jews were part of the republic.
The red army did its usual bit of shooting, imprisoning and torturing Ukrainians as it did elsewhere.
Later on lovable old Jo Stalin then starved them to death during the Holodomor of 1931 to 1932, He swiftly followed this up with the great terror of 1937, when he showed great community spirit by shooting and imprisoning anyone he did not like.
So when Robster or Checksfield start quoting history or a chamberlainite indifference, they had better know their facts.
I could’ve told you all that.
On a positive side news re: Manston Airport is to released soon.
No judicial review will be able to stop plans this time.