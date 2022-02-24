A Little Bit Kent, A Lot Fashion opens at Nice Things gallery in Ramsgate

A Little Bit Kent, A Lot Fashion by Lisa McGuinness has opened at Nice Things gallery in Ramsgate today (February 24).

Lisa’s work is brought to life using acrylics, watercolours and ink. After graduating from Ravensbourne College, Lisa spent many years working as a footwear designer and consultant for a variety of worldwide brands.

Having enjoyed a long career in commercial fashion, Lisa has now returned to her first love, painting. She loves to illustrate fashion and life.

After her years designing and often working abroad, she can now be found painting in her home studio in Broadstairs or at Gallery 7 in Margate. She is happiest sketching fashion images inspired by her surroundings and working on commissions.

Her work is on display at the gallery in Harbour Street from today until March 15.