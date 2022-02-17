Organise a Street Party to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

In June the nation will enjoy a four-day bank holiday to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with an extensive programme of public events. The traditional May bank holiday weekend has been moved to Thursday, June 2, with an additional bank holiday on Friday, June 3 to create a four-day weekend.

Events in London will be complemented by events in communities across the UK and Commonwealth, allowing people to join together to celebrate the Jubilee marking Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

Cllr George Kup, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Youth Engagement, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marks an unprecedented anniversary and an opportunity for our towns and villages to come together to celebrate.

“The council has been able to waive the application fee for holding a Big Jubilee street party, and we hope that as many neighbourhoods as possible will take the opportunity to join in.”

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has launched the Platinum Jubilee website, including an interactive map which will display the location of all the events and activities taking place across the UK. The map is open to all, and everyone is encouraged to upload their planned events and activities to mark the Jubilee.

If you would like to apply to hold a street party as part of The Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, June 5, you can find details on all of the information that you need to submit on Thanet council’s website.

The deadline for submission is Thursday, March 31. You can find tips and ideas for a successful street party at www.streetparty.org.uk or on the GOV.UK website.

If you want to organise a street party Thanet council requires the application to be submitted a minimum of 14 weeks before the event. People are advised to contact the events department prior to submitting an application to ensure they have all the information needed.

Find out what you need and how to apply at https://www.thanet.gov.uk/info-pages/street-parties-jubilee-2022/

Platinum Jubilee – official celebrations

Platinum Pudding competition

To mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee a nationwide baking competition sets out to find a brand new pudding dedicated to The Queen. The Big Jubilee Lunch and Fortnum & Mason are inviting applications from UK residents aged 8 and over to create the perfect Platinum Pudding recipe.

Five finalists will prepare their pudding for an expert judging panel including Dame Mary Berry, Monica Galetti and Buckingham Palace Head Chef Mark Flanagan. The winning recipe will be made available to the public and the pudding will be enjoyed at Big Jubilee Lunches during the Jubilee weekend, and by generations to come.

Thursday 2nd June

The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour): Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional Parade to mark The Queen’s official birthday, usually held on the second Saturday in June.

Beginning at Buckingham Palace, the Parade will move down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade, joined by Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages. The Parade will close with the traditional RAF fly-past, watched by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Tickets for this incredible spectacular are available to the public and applications for the ballot are open until the end of February. Please visit qbp.army.mod.uk from the week commencing 17 January 2022 to apply.

Platinum Jubilee Beacons: The United Kingdom’s long tradition of celebrating Royal Jubilees, Weddings and Coronations with the lighting of beacons will be continued to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories.

For the first time, beacons will also be lit in each of the capital cities of the Commonwealth countries to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Principal beacon will be lit in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Friday 3rd June

Service of Thanksgiving: A Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral. Further events will be announced in due course.

Saturday 4th June

The Derby at Epsom Downs: Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs.

Platinum Party at the Palace: The BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace that will bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign. Members of the public will be invited to apply to attend this special event and details of the ballot for UK residents to secure audience tickets will be released in February.

Sunday 5th June

The Big Jubilee Lunch: Every year since the idea began in 2009 The Big Lunch has encouraged communities to celebrate their connections and get to know each other a little bit better, coming together in a spirit of fun and friendship. In 2022 The Big Lunch will bring the Jubilee celebrations into the heart of every community.

People are invited to share friendship, food and fun with neighbours as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A Big Jubilee Lunch can be big or small – street party or picnic, tea and cake or a garden barbeque. The Big Lunch provides tips and ideas for hosting an event. Over 1400 people have registered to host Big Jubilee Lunches so far, with events being planned across the length and breadth of the country.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant: Artistic performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers will unite to tell the story of The Queen’s 70 year reign in an awe-inspiring festival of creativity. The London based Pageant will combine pomp and ceremony, street arts, theatre, music, circus, costumes as well as cutting-edge visual technology, drawing on talent from every part of the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth.

Forming an important part of the Platinum Pageant, the ‘River of Hope’ section will comprise of two hundred silk flags which will process down The Mall, appearing like a moving river. Primary and secondary school children are invited to create a picture of their hopes and aspirations for the planet over the next 70 years. A selection of these creations will be transferred on to silk flags, which will carried by secondary school pupils in the Pageant.

The artwork for the flags will be focused on climate change and incorporate the children’s messages for the future. Teachers from applying schools will be provided with step-by-step guides to creating a beautiful digital artwork with their students, of which 200 will then be selected for the flags. The selected artwork will also be shown up and down the country on screens as part of the Jubilee celebrations. For more information and to register your school’s interest to take part please go to riverofhope.co.uk.