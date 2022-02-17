Amber warning issued for south east as Storm Eunice predicted to cause significant disruption

An amber warning has been issued for the south east by the Met Office as Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.

The Met Office says there is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life.

Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down. Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur, perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

We’re preparing for extremely high winds as #StormEunice hits the UK tomorrow. Keeping people safe and fixing power cuts is our priority. Check our website for advice and updates about your power: https://t.co/F9JwD8g3In pic.twitter.com/iBrASXMGqh — UK Power Networks (@UKPowerNetworks) February 17, 2022

Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, and flooding of some coastal properties also seems likely. It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.

A rare Red Weather Warning has now been issued for the south west coastal areas of the UK, where the most significant gusts in exposed areas could be in excess of 90mph from early Friday morning. Further inland and within the wider Amber Warning area, winds will still be significant and damaging for many, with 70-80mph gusts possible.

As a safety precaution because of the forecast, there will be a 50mph speed restriction across most of the Southeastern network (except High Speed services) from the start of service until at least 6pm and some trains will be cancelled.

🚄 Planning to travel tomorrow? 🌪️ #StormEunice will affect trains, with a 50mph speed restriction in place from 10:00. ❌Some trains will be cancelled or revised. ⚠️Work from home or postpone your journey if you can ℹ️ For more information check: https://t.co/sEYsw29OA9 pic.twitter.com/dcj8CMrcx2 — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) February 17, 2022

Due to the probability of trees and debris being blown on to the tracks, disruption on all Southeastern routes is highly likely. It is recommended that travellers consider postponing their journey or working from home if possible.

If you’ve already bought your ticket for Friday you can use it today or on Saturday at no extra cost or apply for a refund.

The warning is in place from 5am to 9pm tomorrow.update