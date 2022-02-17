Opening date announced for new Thanet Clip ‘n Climb centre

The new Clip ‘n Climb centre at Westwood Retail Park will open on March 19.

The centre, which will have more than 15 unique challenges including the Stairway to Heaven, an 8-metre Vertical Drop Slide and an interactive climbing wall called ValoClimb, is getting ready to open next door to the Dreams bed store.

An online booking system will go live at 10am on February 24.

The Clip ‘n Climb centre will also be home to a soft play area, multiple rooms to host birthday parties and South Ridge Café.

Clip ‘n Climb Thanet Manager, Tom Hickman, said: “Our purpose-built climbing centre aims to provide an exhilarating, adrenaline fuelled, safe space for the entire family to experience something new and push their limits.

“With over 15 climbing challenges, using auto belay devices, we make climbing easy, reassuring and fun.

“Over the next year we will be developing our community programme. Things to look out for will include holiday schemes, team-building activities, school programme, adult events and pre-school activity centre.”

Clip ‘n Climb was invented in Christchurch, New Zealand by John Targett and Tim Wethey. The first centre opened there in 2005 and has since spread to 50 countries across the globe.

In 2015, Tim left the company to pursue other interests and French-owned Entre-Prises took a strategic stake in the business. The UK has embraced the venture with more than 80 centres across the country.

The centres are aimed at those aged 4 and over.