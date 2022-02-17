No rise in 2022/23 precept for Ramsgate Town Council

There will be no increase in the precept for Ramsgate Town Council (RTC) for the 2022/23 tax year.

Councillors at a meeting this month voted for the freeze which means the precept remains at £80.64 for a Band D Property (or £1.51 per week).

Councillors felt strongly that the precept should not be increased at a time when many residents will potentially be affected by several rising household costs.

The meeting also heard that RTC has slowly been building a reserve that will be sufficient to take forward the transformation of Radford House – the former fire station in Effingham Street – into a community centre.

Town clerk Laura Fidler (pictured above with mayor Raushan Ara) said: “We hope to see real progress with this project this year; appointment of a Project Manager is currently underway. There is also funding available to take forward other projects across the wards.”

A capital budget of £20,000 was agreed to improve the composting toilets at some allotment sites and there is nearly £145,000 available for grants for events, community group projects and community services such as the Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

Another £6,250 continues to be put aside for election expenses and £25,000 has been put aside for town improvements.

Another £20,000 has been re-allocated to progress the Neighbourhood Plan and £15,000 will be used for Highways Improvement Plan work.

A review of the job descriptions and salaries is currently underway by the Society of Local Council Clerks to ensure that staff are paid a fair wage and the job descriptions are suitable for the council’s requirements.

A review of work vehicles will also take place, to ensure that suitable vehicles (used by the Technicians) are in use, giving consideration to the council’s carbon footprint and the technology that’s currently available.

The council resolved to pay the Parish Basic Allowance to elected members. This will assist the members with their duties and set a precedent so that suitable future councillors are not put off from running for office because of financial concerns.

A further £6,000 has been allocated to set up small artisan markets in Charlotte Court. These will not replicate or replace the weekly/monthly markets that Thanet District Council has oversight of.

Full budget