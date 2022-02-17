Newington Fish Bar gives away more than 1,000 free children’s meals to help families hit by rising living costs

Newington Fish Bar has given away more than 1,000 free children’s meals so far this week in a bid to help lower income families feeling the squeeze.
The takeaway in Newington Road is giving free sausage and chips for all children this half term (limited to 4 meals per family). There is also free fruit from Our Kitchen on The Isle of Thanet available.
The Newington Road business, operated by brothers Ken and Nigel Derrett since 1980, offered free meals in 2020 when government initially voted not to extend the meals into the holidays and the brothers decided to repeat the offer this year as families struggling with rising food, utility and property costs.
Nigel said: “We did this for the October half term 2020 when the government wouldn’t give the children school meals and we served over 600 children then.
“This time we realised how hard it is for lower income families to cope with everything going up, it seems like we’re all being hit from every direction.
“We rely on our local community for our business so giving a little back hopefully helps and judging by the comments on the Facebook page it has.
“We are also very grateful to ‘Our Kitchen’ for supplying the fruit and other bits, as of today (February17) we have exceeded 1,000 meals for children this week.
“With tomorrow we estimate it will reach 1400 meals. All of the staff have worked really hard to serve the children.”
Wonderful thing to do.
what a nice gesture,made because of a greedy selfish goverment
who care nothing about the poorer side of life.
Well done ,thanks for letting children enjoy half term on a full stomach
Can’t have enough respect for doing something like this. I know where I’ll be going next time I want fish and chips!
Well done from Ramsgate Town Council
Not surprised, these guys have always supported good causes, shame we have to rely on their kindness as this government lacks any moral fibre as demonstrated by their joke of a Prime Minister. Can’t wait for all to be revealed about this lying, deceitful man. Well done lads.