Open mic call for poets to take part in ‘defiance against vandals’ Stretched Lips 9 event

Local poets are being invited to take part in an open mic session as part of the Stretched Lips 9 event in Cliftonville.

The message of the event is ‘defiance against vandals’ in reference to a poster display that was ripped down from the Newgate Gap ‘artbox’ earlier this month.

Stretched Lips 9 features poetry, performances and the open mic session at The Albion Rooms on Eastern Esplanade on February 27.

Included in the line up is host Dean Stalham, from the Stretch charity which now owns the shelter, Charlie Partridge, Suzanne French and Sonja Bigg, Nick Goodall, Genevieve Pepper and a poetical DJ set from TBX.

Poet Genevieve is helping to organise the event,

She said: “I’m a local poet and I am helping to organise an event to raise awareness of the vandalism that has been happening to community art spaces.

“The message of the event is ‘defiance against the vandals – we won’t let them win!’

“We are having an event at the Albion Rooms called Stretched Lips 9, there will be performances from local artists and poets, plus an open mic section which I’m hosting. I want local poets to come down and get on the mic!”

The event is free and runs from 7pm to 10pm. Open Mic hopefuls to meet Genevieve at the venue at 6.30pm.

Contact Genevieve at genevievepepper@icloud.com