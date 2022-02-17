Open mic call for poets to take part in ‘defiance against vandals’ Stretched Lips 9 event

Local poets are being invited to take part in an open mic session as part of the Stretched Lips 9 event in Cliftonville.
The message of the event is ‘defiance against vandals’ in reference to a poster display that was ripped down from the Newgate Gap ‘artbox’ earlier this month.
Stretched Lips 9 features poetry, performances and the open mic session at The Albion Rooms on Eastern Esplanade on February 27.
Included in the line up is host Dean Stalham, from the Stretch charity which now owns the shelter, Charlie Partridge, Suzanne French and Sonja Bigg, Nick Goodall, Genevieve Pepper and a poetical DJ set from TBX.
Poet Genevieve is helping to organise the event,
She said: “I’m a local poet and I am helping to organise an event to raise awareness of the vandalism that has been happening to community art spaces.
“The message of the event is ‘defiance against the vandals – we won’t let them win!’
“We are having an event at the Albion Rooms called Stretched Lips 9, there will be performances from local artists and poets, plus an open mic section which I’m hosting. I want local poets to come down and get on the mic!”
The event is free and runs from 7pm to 10pm. Open Mic hopefuls to meet Genevieve at the venue at 6.30pm.
Contact Genevieve at genevievepepper@icloud.com
Whilst I agree we should not tolerate vandalism, I do understand why the posters would have been torn off. The Council destroyed the shelter with neglect then gave it to ‘Stretch’ now the leasee. They took it away from the local community who used the shelter to give to a private band of arty people. Now the community and youngsters who played on the green are angry with them. They don’t understand what a load of anonymous faces on posters is about. They don’t see anyone anyone or any explanation at all. They just see that their shelter was vandalised by the destruction and with a box put up so just maybe they don’t like what is happening with it. TDC seems to be destroying much of the historical amenities of Cliftonville by lack of any maintenance and leaving them to rot until the are removed for good
Just my opinion!
I agree with you. The discourtesy of showing those images without any reference to the original project of which they are a tiny part didn’t help. Good community art/collaboration needs the investment of intelligence, not arrogant stupidity. The paradox of offending the very people who should be engaged is painfully amusing. The fundamental neglect of this community asset, a heritage shelter by TDC is the real issue. Chucking charitable crumbs at this open sore is attracting lymphocytes creating a very nasty festering boil on Cliftonville’s seascape.
I walked past it for the first time today, and I genuinely wondered if the ripped posters was intentional, perhaps as some sort of “artistic” statement.
