Food, music, a gong bath and more at Ramsgate Through The Senses festival

Pop-ups, dining events, music, live performances and more will feature in a new three day festival in Ramsgate.

Created by Gemma Dempsey and Helen Emler, Ramsgate Through the Senses is an event to complement the Ramsgate Festival of Sound.

​Ramsgate Through the Senses features talented chefs, artists, enthusiasts and practitioners. The three day programme also presents artistic talks and holistic treatments to relax the body and mind.

Attendees to Ramsgate Through the Senses can sample cuisine created by some of the best chefs in Kent including at Ramsgate’s Marc-Pierre’s Kitchen in West Cliff Arcade; enjoy a rollicking good night of music courtesy of The Snottledogs, or for something more relaxing try massages, Reiki, meditation or a gong bath!

Making the most of Ramsgate’s beautiful local beaches, visitors can take part in a variety of guided walks and have a go at foraging or metal detecting. And for those who enjoy retail therapy, there will be a specially curated pop-up shop at Molly Pickles Studio in the centre of Ramsgate.

There will also be a Treasure Hunt and cooking demonstration at Newington Community Centre with Mike Spackman, former BBC Food & Farming Awards Cook of the Year and currently Big Local’s community chef in Newington, heading a workshop and food themed treasure hunt for families.

Ramsgate Through the Senses runs from March 18-20.

For information and tickets go to https://www.ramsgatethroughthesenses.org/