Police were called to a disturbance and report of an assault in Ramsgate today (February 16).

Officers were called to the incident in Grange Road at around 4.50pm.

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance in Grange Road, Ramsgate. During the disturbance, a man is reported to have assaulted another man before leaving the scene on foot.”

Officers are completing ongoing enquiries and no serious injuries have been reported.