Police shut down Ramsgate property over antisocial behaviour and drug complaints

Kent Police has closed down a property in Ramsgate linked to anti-social behaviour.

Officers from the Thanet Community Safety Unit applied to Margate Magistrates’ Court for a closure order for the rented flat in Addington Street, which was approved on Monday, February 7.

The order, made under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014, was served on the property on Wednesday 9 February and will remain in place for three months. It prohibits anyone from accessing the flat during that time or they risk arrest.

Police applied for the order after residents raised concerns regarding regular anti-social behaviour in the area. Reports were received of drug dealing at the property, criminal damage, noise and alcohol-related disorder, with people coming and going from the address at all hours of the day.

Residents alleged that if they tried to challenge the behaviour, they were subjected to threats of violence, and often the incidents would spill out into the communal areas of the building.

Anti-Social Behaviour Officer PC Ben Cadge, who works in Thanet’s Community Safety Unit, said: “The tenant was described as a real nuisance neighbour, people felt intimidated trying to access their own homes and the anti-social behaviour and ongoing noise was particularly upsetting for those with children.

“The tenant had been warned previously about the impact the actions of those at the property were having on the surrounding community and was given opportunities to rectify the situation.

“However it is not acceptable for anyone to have to put up with these issues, it was clear to us that they were significant and ongoing, therefore the closure order was the most appropriate course of action.”

Residents in the street had been dealing with the issues for a number of years.

In 2020 The Isle of Thanet News reported their call for action, saying their lives were being blighted by drug dealing and antisocial behaviour related to the property.

They said complaints of overpowering heroin fumes, a string of addicts coming in and out, intimidation and suspected cuckooing of a young man who then died of a drugs overdose had not resulted in the property being shut down.

PC Cadge urged any residents who find themselves in similar situations regarding anti-social behaviour to report it to Kent Police on 101 (999 if a crime is in progress) or via the Kent Police website.

He added: “We are committed to working with Thanet District Council and other partners to tackle anti-social behaviour in the district and we ask people not to suffer in silence but report it so action can be taken.”