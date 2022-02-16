Going maths mad at Newington Primary School

Ramsgate Arts Primary went Maths Mad with special activities focussing on numeracy skills.

The mini maths marathon added up to lots of practical and exciting games and events led by teachers linked to the core subject.

Children in Early Years and Key Stage 1 played a variety of educational games including card games like snap, a life-size snakes and ladders board in the outdoor play area, plus some challenges specifically to allow them to practise or recall key number skills in a fun way.

Older girls and boys in Key Stage 2 tackled maze-building, completed a range of logic problems and magic squares, and took on ‘impossible Maths-related challenges’.

Teacher Kiki Amin, who co-ordinated the Maths sessions, said: “It was a brilliant opportunity to foster a deeper enjoyment of Maths for all of our pupils.

“It also offered them the chance to have fun with numbers and to work with peers in classes they would not normally work with.

“It was lovely to see how enthusiastic the children were during each activity, whilst also displaying some super mathematical understanding and discussion.

The main event supported the annual NSPCC charity Number Day which encourages a strong Maths focus.

In addition, pupils in Key Stage 2 competed in a week-long ‘battle of the bands’ competition via the engaging Times Table Rock Stars interactive learning programme. Competition was fierce as players built up their speed and points tally, with Year 6 finally beating Year 5 in a close-run contest.

Head of School Nick Budge was pleased with the enthusiastic response to the Maths activities. He said: “Although we celebrate the highly creative side of RAPS as the only arts specialist school in the area, we also enjoy and develop our core curriculum subjects such as Maths.

“The special programme our staff put together enabled our children to reinforce the importance of a strong Maths education in their lives in a fun, challenging and imaginative way across all age groups.”