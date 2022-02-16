Fox rescued after falling 8ft into tiny gap between fence and shed in Ramsgate

A fox had to be rescued after falling 8ft into a tiny gap between a wooden fence and a shed in Ramsgate.

Brian Milligan, from the RSPCA, was called to the property on Valentine’s Day (Monday 14 February) after the homeowner spotted the animal’s plight.

Brian said: “I believe this fox had been on the roof of the shed trying to get into next door’s garden when he fell around 8ft into a tiny 9in gap between the shed and the wooden fence panel.

“When I arrived to help it was dark and the little guy had somehow managed to curl up in a tight little ball at the bottom of the gap. He looked very sad and frightened and had no means of escape on his own.

“I managed to use my net and grasper to carefully scoop him underneath and lift him up and onto the roof.

“I checked him over and thankfully he wasn’t injured so I released him back into the garden to run off to his home. It was lovely to see him running free again after being stuck in such a tricky situation.”

Anyone who comes across a sick, injured or trapped wild animal should monitor from a safe distance and contact the RSPCA’s emergency hotline on 0300 1234 999 for advice.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing wildlife, visit the website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.