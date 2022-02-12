Storybook characters turn up for class at Garlinge Primary School and Nursery

Children and staff at Garlinge Primary School and Nursery have been inspired by their love of reading to dress up as their favourite traditional tale character.

Nursery and Reception children dressed in a wide range of fantastic costumes, including scary wolves, ferocious trolls, beautiful princesses and brave knights. The tale dressing up day is an annual event at Garlinge to coincide with a whole term of sharing and learning about traditional tales.

Early Years Leader Robert Bentley said: “It’s a perfect end to a fun-filled term. At Garlinge we aim to inspire a love of reading from an early age and our dress up day has helped bring these well-loved stories to life.

“The children had so much fun during the day and we are so grateful to our amazing parents and carers for their support and creativity with the costumes.”

Throughout the term the children took part in a range of exciting activities linked to their favourite stories, including planting their own magic beans, acting out different stories and making their own delicious gingerbread man.

Stephen Cope, Head of School, said: “It was wonderful to see the delight on the children’s faces when sharing their wonderful costumes. It was clear from the enthusiasm of both the children and the staff that this is always a memorable day.”