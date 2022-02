Police are appealing for information to help find a man missing from Ramsgate.

Matthew Price, 35, was reported missing from the Manston Road area at 5.52pm yesterday (February 11).

He is described as white, five feet nine inches tall, slim build with tattoos on his knuckles.

Matthew may be wearing red tartan trousers but may have changed clothing since.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call 101, quoting 11-1077.